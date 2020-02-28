Four women to speak at International Women's Day event in La Crosse

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, giving white American females the freedom to vote, and the 55th since the Voting Rights Act guaranteed black women the same right.
Giving women a voice in the elective process is one of many successes to be celebrated on International Women's Day, celebrated globally March 8 and fittingly themed #EachforEqual: building a gender equal world.
In tandem with Women's History Month, the American Association of University Women-La Crosse will host a local International Women's Day Celebration at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at The Bluffs, UW-L Student Union.
The event, held since 2013, is free and co-sponsored by 14 organizations and entities, including Gundersen Global Partners, the La Crosse Public Library and Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, several of which will have booths at the event. Members of the Central High School at Logan High School Fem Clubs will also be present and selling T-shirts. Last year's event, themed Balance for Better, drew about 220 attendees.
"With the current discrimination against immigrants and refugees, this is your opportunity to meet neighbors you haven't met," says Lois Gilbert of the AAUW. "They are contributing to and improving our community."
International Women's Day was founded in 1911 to not only recognize the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, but to forge the path for future advancements and secure equality in all facets.
Though much has been accomplished, much is left to be done, and a panel of four speakers at the La Crosse event will share both the advances they have made and the challenges they and their female peers have faced.
Each of the featured presenters resides and works in the Coulee Region but have a home country other than the U.S., the gender equity distinctions of which they will touch on. In addition to offering their perspectives, they will answer audience questions.
"It's just my honor every year to meet these incredible people in the community," Gilbert said of the speakers, Lema Kabashi, Dr. Wah Wah Htun, Maira Sarfraz and Ania Meier, who were nominated by representatives of the International Women's Day Celebration sponsors. "These are all wonderful success stories about people who have really had to overcome some hurdles."
In the spirit of women helping each other thrive, guests at the International Women's Day Celebration are encouraged to bring new or gently used bras for donation to Free the Girls, an organization that helps sex trafficking survivors make a living while rebuilding their lives. Bras are shipped to El Salvador, Mozambique and Costa Rica, where women recovering from trafficking can sell them at second-hand shops in their country.
"Free the Girls is a mission that is dear to AAUW's hearts," Gilbert says. "We have heard about sex trafficking from the FSPA, and it exists locally, not just around the world. When we heard we had the opportunity to help women who are sex trafficked not be so financially exploitable, we said we were all in."
Here, meet the speakers at the 2020 International Women's Day Celebration:
Lema Kabashi
Lema Kabashi, Ph.D., associate professor of educational studies at UW-La Crosse since 2012, is a native of Kosovo, a turbulent, war-torn nation where Slobodan Milosevic made Muslim Albanians the targets of ethnic cleansing and oppression.
"My youth is marked with survival attempts starting from student poisoning with toxic gases in school premises, protests against school segregation and inequality in education and solidarity with hunger strikes of mine workers who were against country’s autonomy being taking over by Serbia," Kabashi says.
Kabashi spent her college years protesting in the streets, and when, upon entering the workforce, Albanian Kosovars who failed to support the oppression from Serbia were fired from public services, she chose to teach "illegally."
"Even though it meant that you were risking your life, it was a decision that I never regretted," Kabashi says.
By 1999, when NATO air strikes forced Milosevic to withdraw troops from Kosovo, Kabashi, a refugee in Montenegro, "had accepted my fate and saw all these sufferings as a price that I had to pay for being a Kosovar, so I didn’t crumble but stood up strongly and returned to a home turned into ashes by Serbs who destroyed the country as a sign of retaliation for losing the war."
Kabashi continued teaching in Kosovo for several years as the education system underwent post-war reforms, and in 2005 came to the U.S. as a member of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology of Kosovo and the University of Pristina team. During visits to several schools in Pittsburgh, Kabashi developed a passion for special education.
"Unfortunately, despite the extreme need for special education in Kosovo (it) didn’t have a department, program or even a minor in special education," says Kabashi, who enrolled at Slippery Rock University for a master’s degree in special education and the University of Pittsburgh for doctoral studies in early intervention/special education.
There were challenges, among them the language barrier, introduction to online courses and foreign culture in general. She continued to face challenges after joining the faculty at UW-L.
"Everything got complicated and I struggled to a point when I questioned every decision that I ever made," Kabashi says. "Being in special education it is unavoidable but to advocate for acceptance. So, I fought back and started striving for acceptance rather than tolerance. A direct culture, which is typical for Kosovars, might not fit well with the Midwest 'nice' culture. However, I am determined to accomplish my goals and dreams and I will not give up. I am a long-life learner who strives for constant improvements."
Kabashi, who strives to empower and support her fellow Kosovar women by giving them the tools to teach, noting, "I strongly believe that accomplished women are unstoppable." In her eyes, the theme "Each for Equal" is a call to regard women as "complex pieces of the puzzle who cannot and must not be ignored. Each of us individually and all of us collectively have the responsibility to challenge inequality in our society."
Dr. Wah Wah Htun
Dr. Wah Wah Htun, an interventional and structural cardiologist at Gundersen Health System, left Myanmar in 2008, arriving first in New York before moving to the Coulee Region. In her home country, Htun says, she faced struggles due to the inequality between civilians and the military.
Military rule in Myanmar, which targeted the Rohingya, began in the 1960s, and in the late 1970s Operation Dragon King led to countless arrests, violence and persecution, causing hundreds of thousands of Rohingya to flee for the border. In 1982, the Rohingya were rendered stateless and subjected to rape, torture, forced relocation and extrajudicial killings.
When Htun departed southeast Asia, she had high hopes that things would be fair in America, and while the U.S. offered freedom from military domination, life here was not without inequity.
"Before I arrived in the U.S., I truly believed that everyone has an equal opportunity -- as long as one tries hard enough, one gets what one wants," Htun says. "Once I was here long enough, I understood that it is not entirely true. The United States of America is like any other country in the world. People with power of all different kinds still have more opportunities compared to those without. The higher the position you hold, the more competition you face and for women, gender does not pay you any favors. My friend who lives in Myanmar told me that USA is still not ready for female president, and he is right."
As a cardiologist, Htun works in a very male-dominated field -- less than 13% of cardiologists are female, according to Stanford Medicine. The job is quite stressful as well, Htun says, though greatly rewarding.
Htun is adamant that a person should be seen as a person, not as a gender, with the same rights and opportunities. She draws inspiration from Supreme Court Justice and powerful equality advocate Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
"As said by RBG, sex and race are congenital unalterable traits with no necessary relationship to talent or ability to perform," Htun says.
Maira Sarfraz
Maira Sarfraz, a financial services specialist at Marine Credit Union, immigrated to the U.S. from Pakistan four years ago, a country where she faced dominance from her husband and saw her own needs ignored.
Her plight was, distressingly, not uncommon, with 21% of Pakistan girls married before age 18 and the country having the sixth highest number of child brides in the world, according to UNICEF.
The trend is driven by the belief women are inferior to men, entrenched patriarchal norms, family customs -- a third of girls who are married at 16 or 17 are betrothed to a first cousin on their father’s side -- and the value placed on wedding a chaste female.
"I was always taught how to work in the kitchen, not to have my opinion so people (will) approve of me and like me, to get myself prepared for a marriage and a man who would (have) authority of my life after marriage," Sarfraz says. "...I was taught to live for others. I was taught that a man was above me, so I have to obey and agree with what others are saying. In my mind, I was weak."
In the U.S., Sarfraz says, she was able to become her own person: strong, brilliant and complete.
"I think all women should be able to make their own decisions and lead the life they want, and be the masters of it," Sarfraz says.
Despite the surge in confidence and success Sarfraz has experienced in the states, she sees much to be done. People are still being discriminated against or stereotyped for the color of their skin. Women still earn on average 82 cents to a man's dollar. For black woman, the amount drops to 62 cents.
Tackling disparities and injustices requires kindness, understanding and support, Sarfraz says, and it is up to each person to enact change.
"The theme 'Each for Equal' is so much more than words," Sarfraz says. "Women deserve to be treated as equally and fairly as men and we need to figure out how we can make this happen. What resources do we have as a community? What is in our control to make each other stronger? How can we put ourselves forth to help oppressed women get strong and resilient? How can we make as strong and equal a future for women as there is for men?"
Ania Meier
Ania Meier is an academic associate in the philosophy department at UW-L and a native of Poland. Meier declined an advanced interview, wanting to spotlight her fellow panelists.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.