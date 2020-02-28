Four women to speak at International Women's Day event in La Crosse

"I was always taught how to work in the kitchen, not to have my opinion so people (will) approve of me and like me, to get myself prepared for a marriage and a man who would (have) authority of my life after marriage," Sarfraz says. "...I was taught to live for others. I was taught that a man was above me, so I have to obey and agree with what others are saying. In my mind, I was weak."

In the U.S., Sarfraz says, she was able to become her own person: strong, brilliant and complete.

"I think all women should be able to make their own decisions and lead the life they want, and be the masters of it," Sarfraz says.

Despite the surge in confidence and success Sarfraz has experienced in the states, she sees much to be done. People are still being discriminated against or stereotyped for the color of their skin. Women still earn on average 82 cents to a man's dollar. For black woman, the amount drops to 62 cents.

Tackling disparities and injustices requires kindness, understanding and support, Sarfraz says, and it is up to each person to enact change.