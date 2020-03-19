Fourth COVID-19 case confirmed in La Crosse County

The La Crosse County Health Department received notification Wednesday evening and Thursday morning through the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System of two more confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

This third case is in a male in his upper 20s/lower 30s and is a household contact to one of the previously identified cases.

The fourth case is a male in his upper 20s. This person is not a household contact of the previous cases.

More details will be available once case investigation is conducted Thursday.

County health officials stress that it's important to remember that viruses don’t discriminate and neither should we.

