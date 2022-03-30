Fourth, fifth vaccine dose approved for select groups, Gundersen expert encourages taking advantage

Individuals 50 and over will now be eligible for a second COVID-19 booster shot, approval which comes as the new B.A.2 variant begins to dominate in the U.S.

The FDA on Tuesday authorized a fourth dose of Moderna or Pfizer for those 50 and up, to be given at least four months after the first booster shot. In addition, those 12 and older considered immunocompromised may now receive a third booster, or fifth dose, of Pfizer. Individuals 18 and up with compromised immune systems can get a fifth shot of Moderna.

The CDC backed the FDA's decision, with director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stating the additional dose is especially important for those with underlying medical conditions that can make them more susceptible for severe illness.

Booster uptake has been minimal in the U.S., with slightly less than half of those eligible getting the extra shot. Megan Meller, infection preventionist with Gundersen Health System, says it is hard to predict how many of those able to get a fourth or fifth shot will take advantage, but she encourages doing so.

"Having this extra booster will be really beneficial moving forward because we don't know how this COVID pandemic is going to continue to play out," Meller says. "We've never been able to predict it."

The CDC recommends those who received two doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have a booster of the Pfizer or Moderna formula. Those who have had one dose of Johnson and Johnson and one of Pfizer and Moderna can receive a third shot if they are 50 or older or immunocompromised.

Boosters proved highly effective against the omicron variant, with those who had the additional shot 21 times less likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those who were unvaccinated, and seven times less likely to be hospitalized. The new BA.2, or "stealth omicron" strain, has now taken over as the dominant variant in the U.S. at around 55% for the week ending March 26. Omicron accounted for between 36 and 44% of infections.

BA.2 is around 50% more transmissible but seems to have the same severity level as omicron. The existing vaccines appear to be effective against BA.2.

Vaccine skeptics have latched on the assumption that the need for boosters proves the COVID vaccine is not effective, but Meller emphasizes, "This is one of the most effective viral vaccines we've had in a very long time, and it was evident by the omicron surge when you look at how many people were infected -- which was a significant number in the state of Wisconsin alone -- and yet we didn't see a huge spike in our number of hospitalizations or deaths (among those inoculated).

"I think that really is a true hallmark of how effective those vaccines were in keeping people from getting really sick. I would say it is a highly successful vaccine."

Gundersen Health System and other local vaccine providers will notify the community when the extra booster is available at their locations.

Meller anticipates eligibility for the fourth shot will expand to other age groups in the future, and Walensky says the CDC, in collaboration with the FDA and public health partners, "will continue to evaluate the need for additional booster doses for all Americans.”

