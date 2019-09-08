The fourth in a series of community forums on universal health care will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Logan Mill, 206 S. Bekkedal Ave., Westby.
"Our Dysfunctional Healthcare System: Which Way Forward?" will feature a panel of three medical professionals: Dr. Mark Neumann, Emma Hood, RN, and Dr. Robert Jecklin.
The panel will lead discussion and encourage citizens of Vernon County to have open, nonpartisan conversations about improving the current health care system. The Vernon County Democratic Party will sponsor the program, which is free and open to the public.
For more information or to get involved, visit vernoncountydems.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.