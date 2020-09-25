Fourth La Crosse County resident dies from COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse County Health Department reported another resident has died from the coronavirus, bringing total fatalities to four.

The most recent death occurred Thursday and was confirmed Friday, with the third occuring Wednesday evening and confirmed Thursday. A La Crosse County Health Department representative told the Tribune Friday both were females older than 80.

The previous local coronavirus deaths were reported July 17 and Sept. 2.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 108 new confirmed cases of the virus in the county with a 34.39% positivity rate Friday, breaking a streak of five days with fewer than 100 new cases.

The county has averaged 81.57 new cases per day during the past seven days, a figure that is lower than Thursday (102.43) and a week ago (121.71).

Total confirmed cases are up to 2,946, which grows to 3,098 when including probable cases.

Of cases reported Friday, 44 were people in their 20s and 24 were people ages 10-19. There was one new cases of people ages 0-9, nine in their 30s, nine in their 40s, 10 in their 50s, nine in their 60s and two in their 70s.