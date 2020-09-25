Fourth La Crosse County resident dies from COVID-19

The La Crosse County Health Department reported another resident has died from the coronavirus, bringing total fatalities to four.
The most recent death occurred Thursday and was confirmed Friday, with the third occuring Wednesday evening and confirmed Thursday. A La Crosse County Health Department representative told the Tribune Friday both were females older than 80.
The previous local coronavirus deaths were reported July 17 and Sept. 2.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 108 new confirmed cases of the virus in the county with a 34.39% positivity rate Friday, breaking a streak of five days with fewer than 100 new cases.
The county has averaged 81.57 new cases per day during the past seven days, a figure that is lower than Thursday (102.43) and a week ago (121.71).
Total confirmed cases are up to 2,946, which grows to 3,098 when including probable cases.
Of cases reported Friday, 44 were people in their 20s and 24 were people ages 10-19. There was one new cases of people ages 0-9, nine in their 30s, nine in their 40s, 10 in their 50s, nine in their 60s and two in their 70s.
The seven-day positivity rate decreased Friday but remained high at 31.58%, a figure that was 40.76% on Thursday and 41.26% a week ago. The 14-day rate, meanwhile, increased to 36.74%, up from 36.13% on Thursday and 31.49% a week ago.
Total positivity is up 10.60%, a figure that was 9.14% a week ago.
State data update
Wisconsin had another high day of new COVID-19 cases Friday, with 2,504 confirmed positives. In total, 110,828 state residents have contracted the virus.
Negative results increased by 12,575 for a running total of 1,383,645.
Hospitalizations rose by 65, with 6,962 ever hospitalized, and another nine Wisconsinites have died due to the coronavirus, bringing fatalities to 1,274.
UW-L Dashboard update
An additional 22 students received PCR tests Thursday, with nine returning positive for a 40.91% positivity rate. As of Sept. 24, 49 isolation rooms were occupied, down from 77 the week prior.
The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home when possible.
Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.