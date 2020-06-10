Fourth of July won't have fireworks this year in La Crosse
The annual July 4 fireworks show in La Crosse has been called off because of COVID-19.

Last month, Riverfest organizers said that although the festival was canceled, the fireworks show might go on as planned.

According to a Tuesday Facebook post, organizers decided to not go forward with the Independence Day show after talks with city's mayor and fire chief.

Event organizers say they may reschedule the fireworks show for late summer or early fall.

The region's other major summertime fireworks show, the Festival Foods Salute to the Fourth of July, which was scheduled for June 27, will now take place Saturday, Sept. 5.

