Fourth of July won't have fireworks this year in La Crosse

×
Help support our COVID-19 coverage
We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.
The annual July 4 fireworks show in La Crosse has been called off because of COVID-19.
Last month, Riverfest organizers said that although the festival was canceled, the fireworks show might go on as planned.
According to a Tuesday Facebook post, organizers decided to not go forward with the Independence Day show after talks with city's mayor and fire chief.
Event organizers say they may reschedule the fireworks show for late summer or early fall.
The region's other major summertime fireworks show, the Festival Foods Salute to the Fourth of July, which was scheduled for June 27, will now take place Saturday, Sept. 5.
Riverfest 1999: Kids Parade
Riverfest 2000: Preparation
Riverfest 2000: Kids parade
Riverfest 2000: On the south stage
Riverfest 2001: On the cannon
Riverfest 2003: Visual art
Riverfest 2003: Air show
Riverfest 2004: Commodore Bud Loomis
Riverfest 2005: Food tent
Riverfest 2007: Log rolling
Riverfest 2007: Fireworks
Riverfest 2008: Kenny Ahern
Riverfest 2009: Baby races
Riverfest 2009: At the band shell
Riverfest 2009: Commodore Dawson Strutt
Riverfest 2010: 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' fundraiser
Riverfest 2012: Swifty Swines
Riverfest 2012: Air show
Riverfest 2015: Pole vault competition
Riverfest 2016 opening ceremony
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.