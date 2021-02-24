Foxconn says it's considering building or designing electric vehicles in Mount Pleasant

Foxconn hinted Wednesday that it may build, or at least design, electric vehicles at its Mount Pleasant campus.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Foxconn’s Taiwanese parent company, has made announcements throughout the week that it is looking to get into the electric-powered vehicle business. But exactly what impact this might have locally is unclear, as its contract with the State of Wisconsin and plans for Mount Pleasant remain up in the air, although the company has hinted that cars could be built and/or designed in Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, Fisker Inc. — a California-based automaker valued at $2.9 billion, and which is planning to release its first electric vehicle (the Fisker Ocean, which claims to be the world’s most sustainable vehicle) late next year — announced that it was partnering with Foxconn for the production of its second vehicle. Fisker says that its next vehicle, codenamed Project PEAR, could start production at the end of 2023.