Foxconn says it's considering building or designing electric vehicles in Mount Pleasant

Foxconn hinted Wednesday that it may build, or at least design, electric vehicles at its Mount Pleasant campus.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Foxconn’s Taiwanese parent company, has made announcements throughout the week that it is looking to get into the electric-powered vehicle business. But exactly what impact this might have locally is unclear, as its contract with the State of Wisconsin and plans for Mount Pleasant remain up in the air, although the company has hinted that cars could be built and/or designed in Wisconsin.
On Wednesday, Fisker Inc. — a California-based automaker valued at $2.9 billion, and which is planning to release its first electric vehicle (the Fisker Ocean, which claims to be the world’s most sustainable vehicle) late next year — announced that it was partnering with Foxconn for the production of its second vehicle. Fisker says that its next vehicle, codenamed Project PEAR, could start production at the end of 2023.
“While the exact location has yet to be determined, Fisker Chief Executive Henrik Fisker said there is a very good chance initial production will be in the U.S., in part because Foxconn already has a factory in Wisconsin,” the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
Foxconn says that its foothold in Mount Pleasant made the connection with Fisker possible.
Foxconn Technology Group, normally quiet about its business dealings, issued a statement Wednesday following Fisker’s announcement: “Our presence in Wisconsin has caught the attention of many businesses and investors who share our vision for a Park (the WisconnValley Science & Technology Park near Interstate 94 in Racine County) that is sustainable for business and community growth. This will make our Park, the region, and our state a new hub for next-gen technological product design and smart manufacturing. As a contract manufacturer, Foxconn requires flexibility in order to respond to market demand with speed and agility.”
“They’ve got a factory there and quite a lot of land with quite a lot of possibility for expansion,” Henrik Fisker was quoted as saying by the Wall Street Journal. “We haven’t made a final decision on that but that’s an obvious one.”
Wall Street responded favorably to the news, with Fisker shares rocketing up 17% within hours.
The electric vehicle industry has seen rapid growth, from being practically nonexistent in 2010 to a market share just shy of 3% in 2019, according to a Deloitte analysis. Deloitte, an international audit company, projects as many as 30% of new cars may be electric by 2030.
Foxconn’s eyes on travel
Earlier this week, reporting out of Taiwan showed that Foxconn is on the road toward developing electric vehicles. Three vehicles, a bus and two cars, could be rolled out before the end of 2021, Hon Hai said.
The company, the top manufacturer of Apple iPhones and other electronic products for fellow tech giants such as Sony and Google, has set the lofty goal of selling 10% of the world’s electric vehicles by 2025, according to Foxconn Chairman Young Liu. By 2027, the company wants to have produced 3 million electric vehicles.
According to Hon Hai, more than 700 companies are partnering with Hon Hai (i.e., Foxconn) in the effort.
Fiat Chrysler is also reportedly partnering with Foxconn, although reports indicated a contract had not yet been signed in January when the partnership was announced.
The new venture is known as “Foxtron Vehicle Technologies Co.”
That all came prior to the Fisker announcement.
Although no production contract has been reported, Fisker said that it had entered into a memorandum of understanding with Foxconn “supporting a project to develop a breakthrough electric vehicle.”
“We created our company to disrupt every convention in the auto industry,” Henrik Fisker said in a statement. “The creation of Project PEAR with Foxconn brings together two like-minded and complementary companies, each focused on creating new value in a traditional industry.”
China, where the biggest of Foxconn’s plants are located, is the biggest market for electric vehicles on the planet. In 2019, auto sales in China fell by 4% overall despite electric vehicle sales growing by 6%.