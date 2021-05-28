Fr. Altman reiterates he will not resign, defense fund grows to $300,000

Comments from financial donors on the site include, "Thank you dear Father, for standing courageously against the wolves who seek to devour us!" and "Thank you for staying 'salty.' So many of today's church leaders just go threw (sic) the motions, 'having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof.'"

On Monday, Altman was featured on the "Terry and Jesse Show" on Virgin Most Powerful Radio. While their Facebook page stated that Altman would be unable to call in as he is "under a time constraint to leave the parish," Altman ultimately appeared on the nearly hourlong Zoom, viewed by the Tribune.

Stating the Bishop called him "divisive and ineffective," Altman, who iterated he likes Callahan, told the hosts, "Our job is to divide. How do we do that? We simply say the truth," adding that liberals are fearful that "the truth exposes their lies."

"It's the liberal bishops that are trying to cancel," Altman noted. "...There seems to be a cadre of people in a certain level of power in the church that really despise me, I think because they are democrats and they hate the fact that you can't be a Democrat and a Catholic."