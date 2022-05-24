Fr. Altman says Diocese denied him access to watch ordaining in La Crosse, calls it 'last straw'

In a new interview, ousted La Crosse priest Father James Altman described increasing fractures between himself and the leader of the Diocese of La Crosse, calling a recent incident where he was not allowed to attend the ordaining of a La Crosse priest "the last straw."

Altman appeared on a May 17 episode of The Patrick Coffin Show, a right-wing podcast and video series — that has been permanently banned from YouTube, according to the host — where he directed statements to Callahan stating he would no longer hold back any "punches" after the incident.

"Bill, you put on the last straw. And you're going to regret it to the day you die. Because the people need to know what kind of vipers you are," Altman said of Callahan.

The Tribune reached out to the Diocese of La Crosse to confirm the events and to get a response, but did not hear back by print time. The Diocese spokesperson also did not respond to the Tribune's questions back in March.

The controversial priest has been on probation with the Diocese for the last year after he was removed as pastor of St. James the Less last July. A review of his role is currently underway, which Altman said could have a ruling in the coming months.

During the interview, which was taped in front of a live audience at a home in Orange County, California, Altman said he had wanted to watch an old friend be ordained at the St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, which is the "mother" church of the diocese, that past Saturday.

To avoid being a distraction, Altman texted the rector of the cathedral, asking if he could sit in the choir loft to watch the event. The rector, according to Altman, directed the question to Callahan's office who declined to allow Altman to attend.

Throughout the interview — which bounced around topics from abortion to President Joe Biden to the fate of the church — Altman returns to the incident, sometimes in an aggressive tone while directly addressing Callahan.

"Bill, are you listening? Bill, again, put your listening ears on, Bill. I don't need your permission to come to any Catholic Mass anywhere in the world, much less my own diocese, much less the cathedral in my own diocese where I myself was ordained. I don't need your permission, Bill," Altman said.

He said that until that incident he had been "undeservedly" nice to Callahan. "I have withheld the punches until now," Altman said. He said later, "the gloves have now come off."

Altman said he considered still attending the ordination but feared he may have been blocked from entering and did not end up going, a decision he told the crowd that he regrets.

During the interview, Altman said he was recently denied access to attend a private Mass at another Catholic church, but did not specify which one.

First reported on by the Tribune in September 2020, Altman has been mixed in a swirl of controversy while also rising in the conservative spotlight over the past two years. Some of his rhetoric has included misinformation on the pandmeic and the war in Ukraine, anti-LGBTQ+ messages, statements that Democrats are "Godless" and more.

During a question-and-answer segment of the interview, Altman was asked whether or not the Catholic church should be taken "back by force."

In his response, Altman advocated against force, but stumbled while giving an example.

"Let's say we take out a bishop, let's say — oh!" Altman said.

The crowd laughed and the host stated Altman was being "purely metaphorical," humorously clarifying later that "take out" meant to take to "dinner." But when one member of the audience said, "We hope some Italian priest will take care of them," Altman responded by saying, "I know."

"Guido, got a job for you," Altman said. Guido is an Italian name and word, but is commonly considered an ethnic slur.

Altman stated that he has been told it could be another six months before a ruling is in on his review.

In the meantime, he remains a paid priest with the diocese.

Altman noted that regardless of the ruling, he expects he could face consequences for being "disobedient" during his suspension, which has banned him from preaching, living outside of the diocese boundaries and more. Violation of those restrictions could lead to punishments such as censure or excommunication from the church.

But Altman described during the interview that he considered himself part of a separate "underground" church already.

"We will be the true Catholic church," he said.

