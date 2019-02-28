“Once people believed in human sacrifice. Not any more. Once people believed that women should not vote…not any more. In your lifetime I hope your children can say: Once people believed in war as the answer…not any more.” This quotation from Frances Crowe points to her lifetime of work in promoting peace and nonviolence. When she was a teenager growing up in Missouri, she told her father that she was against killing and war. This belief was formed after the public hanging of a black prisoner at the local jail. After the World War II bombing of Hiroshima, Crowe went looking for a peace center in New Orleans. She didn’t find one, but she found a bookstore and started reading about war and violence. Crowe has been involved in numerous marches and demonstrations and brought nonviolent broadcasts to the public in order to call attention to peace efforts. She has been a relentless protestor at nuclear power plants and was one of six women who chained themselves to the front gate of the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in 2011. That was her 22nd demonstration against the plant. A collection of Crowe’s papers is kept at Smith College.
Provided by AAUW La Crosse.
