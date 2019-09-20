I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all of the golfers, hole sponsors and prize donors who contributed toward our second annual All Abilities Trane Park Charity Golf Scramble.
This year's profit of $5,900 along with last year's profit combine for a total of more than $13,000. All of this profit will go into the construction of the park.
So for myself and all the children, thank you.
Francis Formanek, La Crosse
