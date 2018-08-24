The first charity golf scramble for the Trane All Abilities Park Project took place at Forest Hill Aug. 17. It was a overwhelming success.
I would like to thank all 62 of the golfers for participating, the staff at Forest Hills led by Keith Stoll, Ken Barrett and the Viterbo women's golf team, 19 hole sponsors, the companies that donated prizes, food, beverages and money, the La Crosse Park Department led by Steve Carolyn, Carl Miller our fundraising manager, Jim Geisner and our chefs Ron Walker and Rod Smith.
The success of this first golf scramble has given me to believe this could and should become an annual event. The proceeds can be used to maintain and upgrade the park in the future. So thanks to all of you who made this a wonderful experience.
Francis Formanek, La Crosse
