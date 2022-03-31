Franciscan Auxiliary taking orders for geranium fundraiser

Orders are now being taken for the 42nd annual Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary geranium sale.

Online orders can be placed through April 21 for hanging baskets, patio pots, flower arrangements and tree geraniums. Proceeds benefit nursing scholarships at Viterbo University and Western Technical College.

Orders can be placed at https://fhauxiliaryflowers.square.site. Credit card payment is required at the time of ordering. Curbside pickup will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 27 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 at the garage located at 11th and Ferry Streets in La Crosse.

A limited supply of plants may be available for sale onsite on pickup dates. Those wishing to pre-order and who are unable to do so online can call Pat Briggeman at 507-895-4084 or 515-401-2350.

Flower arrangement details include:

• 4½" – $5: Red, white, pink, coral and assortment of other colors

Plants below come in an assortment of colors:

• Hanging Basket: 10"– $25: Geraniums only; 12"– $40: Calliope geranium with mixed flowers

• Patio Pot: 10"– $25: Geraniums only; 12"– $40: Calliope geraniums with mixed flowers

• Tree Geranium: 2½'-3' – $55

Visit https://fhauxiliaryflowers.square.site/ for full details.

All sales are final.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

