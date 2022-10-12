Franciscan composer presents music retreat at spirituality

Cathy Tisel Nelson has been composing music for prayer and worship since 1980. She seeks to create music that connects us deeply with God. She believes that music can open our hearts so we can more freely express our joy, gratitude and longing for God. She lives in Rochester with her husband and is a cojourner with the Rochester Franciscan Sisters. She was a music liturgist for the Rochester Franciscans and for Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, where she continues to volunteer in music ministry. Learn more at www.cathynelsonmusic.com.