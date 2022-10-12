Franciscan composer presents music retreat at spirituality

Rochester, Minn.-based composer Cathy Tisel Nelson will present an in-person, weekend retreat designed to help people deepen their relationship to God through music at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St.
“Franciscan Music for the Soul” will take place Nov. 11-12 (7-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday). The retreat will include presentations, prayer and ritual, reflection and group sharing, with Franciscan spirituality woven throughout.
“Experience the healing power of music inspired by St. Francis, St. Clare and the Holy Spirit,” Nelson said.
Cost for an overnight retreat is $165, and includes private bedroom and breakfast and lunch on Saturday. Cost for commuters is $95, which includes lunch on Saturday.
Register at www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.
ABOUT THE PRESENTER:
Cathy Tisel Nelson has been composing music for prayer and worship since 1980. She seeks to create music that connects us deeply with God. She believes that music can open our hearts so we can more freely express our joy, gratitude and longing for God. She lives in Rochester with her husband and is a cojourner with the Rochester Franciscan Sisters. She was a music liturgist for the Rochester Franciscans and for Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, where she continues to volunteer in music ministry. Learn more at www.cathynelsonmusic.com.