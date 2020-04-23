You are the owner of this article.
Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary geranium sale moves online
Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary geranium sale moves online

Orders for this year's sale of potted geraniums by the Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary will be accepted online through May 6 at fhauxiliaryflowers.square.site/.

This year's sale, supporting scholarships to Viterbo University and Western Technical College, will be conducted and deliveries made in compliance with COVID-19 health and safety guidance, including hand hygiene and social distancing.

A minimum purchase of $25, prepaid via MasterCard, VISA or Discover card, is required. Deliveries are limited to addresses within the city limits of La Crosse, La Crescent, Onalaska, Holmen and West Salem. Prices range from $5 to $52 for potted, hanging, patio and tree geraniums, and the plants will be delivered May 13 through 15.

