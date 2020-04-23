Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary geranium sale moves online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orders for this year's sale of potted geraniums by the Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary will be accepted online through May 6 at fhauxiliaryflowers.square.site/.

This year's sale, supporting scholarships to Viterbo University and Western Technical College, will be conducted and deliveries made in compliance with COVID-19 health and safety guidance, including hand hygiene and social distancing.

A minimum purchase of $25, prepaid via MasterCard, VISA or Discover card, is required. Deliveries are limited to addresses within the city limits of La Crosse, La Crescent, Onalaska, Holmen and West Salem. Prices range from $5 to $52 for potted, hanging, patio and tree geraniums, and the plants will be delivered May 13 through 15.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.