Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary holding annual Season of Light fundraiser

Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary is holding its 26th annual Season of Light fundraiser, with donations helping Mayo Clinic Health System patients in need pay for their medical bills.

For $5, individuals can purchase a light to be featured on the trees in the lobbies of Mayo's La Crosse and Onalaska hospitals or the Tree of Hope in the lower level of the Stephen and Barbara Slaggie Family Cancer and Blood Disorders Center in La Crosse. Memorial lights in the shape of a tree will shine on the front of the La Crosse Campus hospital.

Gifts may be purchased in the name of those you wish to remember at this meaningful time of year; to honor or memorialize living or deceased family members, friends and neighbors; as a gesture of friendship; as a gift for the person who has everything; or as a thank you for any reason.

• Illuminate the Tree of Light or the Tree of Hope at $5 per light

• Trim the Tree at $25 in honor of a family: Let your love for your family shine brightly.

• Angel Tree Topper at $50: This special “Tree Topper” level will symbolize an Angel to commemorate or celebrate your loved one in an extraordinary way.

A list of honorees is placed in hospital lobby, cancer center and Onalaska clinic.

For more information, call 608-392-2711 or order online at mayoclinichealthsystem.org/seasonoflight.

