Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary hosting the "Season of Light " fundraiser

The Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary is hosting its annual Season of Light fundraiser, with community members invited to make a donation in honor of a loved one.

On display in the main lobby of Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, the Tree of Light will be decorated with a light for each $5 donation, as will the Tree of Hope, located in the lower level of the Cancer and Surgery Center and La Crosse, with another in the lobby of Mayo's Onalaska clinic. Donations will benefit patients at Mayo struggling to pay for their care.

Donations can be made in honor or memory of family members, friends or neighbors, with each person's name to be included on a list near the trees. In addition to a $5 donation per light, community members can donate $25 to "Trim the Tree" in honor of a whole family, or $50 for an "Angel Tree Topper."

For more information or to donate, call 608-392-2711 or visit mayoclinichealthsystem.org/locations/la-crosse/about-us/auxiliary/season-of-light.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

