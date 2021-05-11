Franciscan Sisters grant $1.1 million to Family and Children's Center

The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration has granted the Family and Children's Center $1.1 million for its operations and programming aimed at helping area youth and families experiencing abuse, addiction, mental health issues or homelessness.
The FSPA, through its Seeding a Legacy Healing Mission, is donating a total of $6 million to 23 organizations locally, nationally and internationally over the next three years, with the Family and Children's Center (FCC) receiving its money in installments over 36 months.
Seeding a Legacy is designed to focus on the "needs of today," including social justice, and the FCC, which has over 30 programs, touches on issues that are very much present and pressing.
Sister Julie Tydrich of the FSPA, a member of the FCC board of directors from 2014 to 2020, says Seeding A Legacy was developed to "make good things happen with our existing ministry partnerships with nonprofit organizations."
Funds will help entities with operating costs and endowments, with the FCC funding spread between prevention programs and overhead costs, including staff trainings, client evaluations, and employee retention.
"We are grateful for our long relationship with the Sisters and their significant support -- both in time and resources -- of our work to build a better tomorrow," says Tita Yutuc, CEO and president of FCC.
The sizeable grant, Yutuc says, was met with excited crying and screaming by the staff at FCC, and while the gift was not planned to coincide with the coronavirus pandemic, Tydrich notes FCC's services are likely more needed than ever during a stressful time for many families and individuals.
The organization works to provide prevention education and training, as well as intervention when a problem already exists, whether it is child abuse and neglect, substance use, navigating the foster care system, family dysfunction or behavioral health concerns.
"Our hope is to meet families where they are at and help them become the very best version of themselves," says Yutuc.
As the government does not provide funding for local prevention programs, Yutuc says, the ability to help community members is a financial challenge, and yet "prevention is the answer" for helping youth become healthy, successful and productive adults.
"The real savings will come in saving lives," Yutuc says. "...Every child, every family that can be kept out of the circle of the child abuse and out of the legal system -- it is a win for that individual, their family, our city, our county and our state."
For more information on the Family and Children's Center, visit https://www.fcconline.org/
