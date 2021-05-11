Franciscan Sisters grant $1.1 million to Family and Children's Center

The sizeable grant, Yutuc says, was met with excited crying and screaming by the staff at FCC, and while the gift was not planned to coincide with the coronavirus pandemic, Tydrich notes FCC's services are likely more needed than ever during a stressful time for many families and individuals.

The organization works to provide prevention education and training, as well as intervention when a problem already exists, whether it is child abuse and neglect, substance use, navigating the foster care system, family dysfunction or behavioral health concerns.

"Our hope is to meet families where they are at and help them become the very best version of themselves," says Yutuc.

As the government does not provide funding for local prevention programs, Yutuc says, the ability to help community members is a financial challenge, and yet "prevention is the answer" for helping youth become healthy, successful and productive adults.

"The real savings will come in saving lives," Yutuc says. "...Every child, every family that can be kept out of the circle of the child abuse and out of the legal system -- it is a win for that individual, their family, our city, our county and our state."