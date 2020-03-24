Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration donate $500,000 to COVID aid in La Crosse

Funds allocated for the Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness plan will support its plan to provide safe shelter, meals and other services to people without homes during the crisis.

“It's heartbreaking not to be able to reach out in the ways we always have been able to,” McKenzie said. “We are used to being present with people in their time of need — praying with them, listening to them, holding their hands, driving them to their appointments, serving them in person. In this way, we can be part of the incredible collaboration of area organizations to meet community needs in the most efficient, coordinated manner possible.”

"This is more than a financial gift," said Jamie Schloegel, executive director of the La Crosse Community Foundation. "This is a gift of hope, a reminder that we are in this together, and together we will help one another through it."

Mary Kay Wolf, executive director of Great Rivers United Way, agreed.

“This kind of gift shows the tremendous dedication FSPA has to our communities. All of the donations coming in are displaying incredible community support for our neighbors. Thank you to everyone who is participating and thank you to the FSPA’s for leading by example,” Wolf said.