Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration elect leaders for 2022-2026

The 82-member General Assembly of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration completed three days of meetings July 29-31 at which they elected leaders for 2022-26.

Sister Sue Ernster was elected president. Sister Sue currently ministers as FSPA vice president. As president Sister Sue is the official representative of the congregation. She takes office Nov. 1 with the newly elected leadership team.

Sister Georgia Christensen was chosen as vice president. Sister Georgia is currently serving as FSPA Congregational Secretary. As vice president Sister Georgia will assist the president in governing, and assumes the duties of the president in the event of the president’s absence.

Three members were elected as mission councilors, which, with the president and vice-president, constitute the FSPA leadership team.

The newly elected mission councilors are Sister Marie DesJarlais, Sister Julie Tydrich and Sister Marcia Baumert.

Considering the welfare of each sister and the corporate good of the congregation, the leadership of FSPA fosters the life and mission in the Church and in the world. They promote the congregation’s goals and provide for continual renewal so that the needs of contemporary society can be served.

The 2022 Election Assembly is the 24th election assembly for the congregation since 1910.

This election follows the FSPA’s organization-wide meeting, known as mission assembly, which was held at the La Crosse Center June 10-12. Sisters gathered with affiliates, staff and invited guests to discern the direction of the organization’s next four years. The assembly was themed "A Revolution Through Encuentro: Our Journey Into Oneness." The theme was selected as Pope Francis continues to call us to a “culture of encounter” with all.

"As a congregation of Franciscan Catholic Sisters and all partners in that ministry, we committed ourselves to deepen the FSPA direction, or what we call provocative movements: building bridges of relationships that stretch us to be people of encounter who stand with all suffering in our Earth Community through Relationships, finding freedom through Joyful Gospel Living to be transformed in love and goodness for community and mission and celebrating authentically Unity in Diversity by challenging ourselves to unveil our white privilege."

Based in La Crosse, the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration are vowed Franciscan women engaged in furthering the work of the Catholic church and the Gospel. Their partners in ministry, including affiliates and prayer partners, join them in service of God's mission. Together, they collaborate to minister in areas of greatest need, living the Gospel through contemplation and action. Visit FSPA online at fspa.org.