Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration gift to Viterbo starts new program

Viterbo offers three four-year, full-tuition scholarships as part of the program, one for the Boys & Girls Clubs Greater La Crosse Member of the Year and two for members of the Amie L. Mathy Center Boys & Girls Club located on the Viterbo campus. The FSPA gift will be used to support these scholarship funds.

“Our foundresses understood the power education has to change lives, and we continue to minister both inside and outside traditional classrooms,” said FSPA President Sr. Eileen McKenzie. “We’re also connected to this program as one of our partners in mission on staff, Danessa Brocks, was the 2020 recipient of a full-tuition scholarship at Viterbo University. We listened when Danessa accepted this honor and stated, ‘College was the last thing on my mind because I thought I could never accomplish it, but the staff at the club pushed me to see my value and abilities.’ The possibilities of this program are endless.”