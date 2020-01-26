Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration to discontinue perpetual prayer

For nearly a century and a half, for every hour of every day, 24/7, members of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration have said prayers in their chapel in La Crosse.

Next month, that will change.

The sisters have announced that after a dozen years of study and reflection, they will begin to cut back their prayer ritual to 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily.

“FSPA remains devoted to the spirit of our longstanding tradition. Our thoughtful study over the years has included a growing understanding of a modern way to live in adoration through our prayer lives and actions, no matter where we are,” FSPA President Eileen McKenzie said.

“Our congregation name will remain Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration. Per discussions with the Vatican and review of the FSPA constitutions, the name will not change due to the longevity of the tradition and the fact that the sisters and prayer partners will continue adoration in the Adoration Chapel to the extent possible, and by definition of perpetual, repeated continuously even though interrupted for portions of time,” McKenzie said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the past 12 years, the sisters have invited partners to join them in prayer, and that practice will be expanded.