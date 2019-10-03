The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration will hold a prayer service to open the Global Tent, a space in which guests can ground themselves in the music, stories and images of the Pan-Amazonian region, at 10 a.m. Oct. 7 at the St. Rose Convent courtyard, 920 Market St., La Crosse.
The tent will remain open through Oct. 27, and has been constructed as the FSPA's contribution to "The Amazon: New Paths for the Church and for Integral Ecology."
The program, consisting of a web of congregations from around the world, was begun to bring attention to and remind attendees to pray for the Amazon and its people.
Those wishing to learn more about the program, or unable to attend, can visit justresponse.faith/synod-resources.
