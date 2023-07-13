The event will take place in areas with no steep edges. The presentation will be on a grassy lawn, and species-finding will follow on a natural prairie and some forested area, including paved and unpaved trails. The free event is for all ages and abilities. Bring insect repellent, a flashlight and dress for the weather. Space is limited. The Spotlight on Nature Event Series is a series of free, in-person events held at various times on various topics throughout the spring, summer and fall and is part of DABB’s 2023 Nature Challenge. There will be eight different events, each focusing on various taxa like fungi, moss and lichens, pollinator plants, birds, and insects, including nocturnal and decomposers. It is a chance to participate in a bioblitz with experts sharing their passion for and knowledge of the Driftless Region. All events are free; however, registration is required for some events. Events are weather-dependent. To find a listing of the events or to register, go to strive2thrivecr.org.