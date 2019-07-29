The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration Immigration Task Force will host People Fest, a free event blending learning and community, from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 at Riverside Park, La Crosse.
FSPA, based in La Crosse, works in the United States and internationally in various ministries and lives the gospel through contemplation and action. The event will feature food, music, dance and theater in multicultural celebration.
For more information on the sisters or the event, visit www.fspa.org.
