Franciscan Spirituality Center announces endowment campaign

The Franciscan Spirituality Center has announces its endowment campaign, "Creating a Legacy of Peace and Goodness," with a goal of raising $3 million.

The campaign sets out to ensure a financially secure and sustainable future for the spirituality center. It has been a resource in the heart of La Crosse for nearly 40 years, offering a crucial contribution to the health of the community and beyond.

Well over a third of the goal has been raised to date. The public is invited to help support this endeavor; gifts of any size are welcome. All donations and pledges made by June 30 will be matched dollar for dollar by the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration.

The Franciscan Spirituality Center’s mission is to support all people in their search for God, meaning and wholeness. The nonprofit has helped thousands of people build resistance, explore spiritual paths and prayer practices, experience personal growth and transformation, find community and experience healing. No one is ever turned away for inability to pay.

