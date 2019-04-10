The Franciscan Spirituality Center is hosting its 10th annual Justice and Peace Stations of the Cross at 10 a.m. Good Friday, April 19.
This is a two-mile silent prayer walk from in front of the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St. to the Mississippi River. The group will make 10 stops to sing, pray and reflect on injustices and suffering in our community and the world.
Participants are asked to dress according to the weather. There is no cost to participate and no registration necessary. Please note that participants will have to walk back to the stations’ starting point or arrange for a ride back from Riverside Park. For more information, visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.
