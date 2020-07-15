Franciscan Spirituality Center hosting Racism and the Coulee Region web series to combat bigotry in La Crosse

Keonte Turner likens discussing systemic racism to entering murky water.
White people are hesitant to dip their toes into the conversation, because it can be uncomfortable and it requires them to be vulnerable and address mistakes they have made in the past, he said Tuesday during the first of the Franciscan Spirituality Center Racism and the Coulee Region events.
However, being hesitant doesn’t do anything to dismantle systems that serve white people over Black and Indigenous people of color, he said.
“You need to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. This is how these things happen,” Turner said.
The Franciscan Spirituality Center invited Turner -- the co-founder of Bountiful Harvest of Faith Ministries in La Crosse and a member of Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge -- to speak at the first of its Zoom sessions aimed at teaching white people how they can be anti-racist and combat systemic racism.
While many of the sessions will feature speakers from the Franciscan sisters, Sister Laura Nettles said it was necessary to listen to people of color to learn how systemic racism affects them.
“We need to hear the voices of our Black brothers and sisters,” Nettles said. “It’s the most ridiculous thing to talk about Black Lives Matter and not actually engage Black lives in a conversation.”
Nettles emphasized that it’s not the responsibility of Black men and women to fix racism; however, Turner was willing to speak out, and they felt it was important for their audience to listen to his perspective.
“This is our work to do. We’re trying to balance it out. We always want to hear from our brothers and sisters, but there are some conversations where we just have to do the hard work,” Nettles said.
Turner accepted the invitation as a way to support efforts to address prejudice in the La Crosse area, saying he was excited to see people signing up to have some tough conversations.
“I really believe we all live in this parallel universe where we feel that these conversations are being had, and I’m here to let you know that that they’re not, especially in predominantly white communities like the one that we live in,” Turner said.
During the first session, Turner shared his experiences as a Black man living in La Crosse for the past 11 years, suggesting the name of the series should be “Racism in the Coulee Region,” rather than “Racism and the Coulee Region.”
“It’s something that I experience every day,” he said.
Turner told a story about going to Walmart in La Crosse and holding the door for another man, who not only refused to enter through it, but called him the n-word while walking past.
“The n-word is one of the most wretched and disgusting things you can say to a person,” Turner said, adding that there were thousands of enslaved people who heard that word right before they were killed.
He also shared his experience of being passed over for jobs due to his name and race, despite his qualifications.
During his talk, Turner answered questions touching on everything from why the n-word is harmful to how human resources professionals can encourage diversity in hiring practices to white privilege.
“If you’re white, you have white privilege. You benefit from a system, a hierarchy, of blatant racism,” Turner said. “We must call it what it is. It’s uncomfortable. I totally understand.”
He added that white privilege doesn’t mean white people have to work or always have nice things; it means that the system works for them.
Turner’s faith in Jesus Christ lets him remain optimistic that positive change is possible.
“I just believe that the Lord is going to make sure that when everything is done, you will have your ‘Ah-ha’ moment,” Turner said.
“If it wasn’t for my faith, I wouldn’t be doing this work,” he added.
When it comes to direct actions white people in La Crosse can take to support their Black neighbors, Turner suggested supporting Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge by attending its events and learning more about the history of Black people in La Crosse.
He also suggested white people talk to their kids about racism, about harmful stereotypes and push back against bigotry when it comes up in conversation, noting that kids absorb what adults say about other people.
“We need to sit near people and talk to people who do not look like us, who do not have the same ideological ideas, who do not have the same political stance, so that we can get to know people,” Turner said.
The next session will feature Nettles, who will discuss Christianity and racism 1 to 3 p.m. July 28.
