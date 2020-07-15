Franciscan Spirituality Center hosting Racism and the Coulee Region web series to combat bigotry in La Crosse

“We need to hear the voices of our Black brothers and sisters,” Nettles said. “It’s the most ridiculous thing to talk about Black Lives Matter and not actually engage Black lives in a conversation.”

Nettles emphasized that it’s not the responsibility of Black men and women to fix racism; however, Turner was willing to speak out, and they felt it was important for their audience to listen to his perspective.

“This is our work to do. We’re trying to balance it out. We always want to hear from our brothers and sisters, but there are some conversations where we just have to do the hard work,” Nettles said.

Turner accepted the invitation as a way to support efforts to address prejudice in the La Crosse area, saying he was excited to see people signing up to have some tough conversations.

“I really believe we all live in this parallel universe where we feel that these conversations are being had, and I’m here to let you know that that they’re not, especially in predominantly white communities like the one that we live in,” Turner said.