Franciscan Spirituality Center lists events for the new year

Entering the New Year Through Prayer and Yoga, 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 4. Deepen your spiritual practice through guided meditation, "Lectio Divina," traditional Christian prayers and yoga poses with presenters Sarah Hennessey, FSPA, and Bernice Olson-Pollack. Program will cost $45.

Women’s Yoga Retreat, 3 p.m. Jan. 24 through noon Jan. 26. Heather Henry leads this weekend retreat to set intentions and fortify feminine energy through gentle yoga and Ayurvedic practices. Cost will be $250 for overnight stay and all meals or $150 for commuters and includes two meals.

Utsaha Yoga, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, starting Jan. 6. This class incorporates strength-based sequencing and exercise bands with instructor Bernice Olson-Pollack. Cost will be $55 for the six-class series.

Golden Yoga, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting Jan. 7 and 9. A chair is used as a prop to offer modifications and balance support during this class with instructor Amber Moesch. Cost will be $55 for the six-class series.

Vinyasa Yoga, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Jan. 8. This yoga class links poses together with smooth sequencing to guide participants toward a sense of calm with instructor Bernice Olson-Pollack. Cost will be $55 for the six-class series.