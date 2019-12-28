Franciscan Spirituality Center lists events for the new year

The Franciscan Spirituality Center will host events aimed at connecting mind, body and spirit in the new year. Each event listed below will take place at the FSC, 920 Market St., La Crosse, unless otherwise specified.
Entering the New Year Through Prayer and Yoga, 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 4. Deepen your spiritual practice through guided meditation, "Lectio Divina," traditional Christian prayers and yoga poses with presenters Sarah Hennessey, FSPA, and Bernice Olson-Pollack. Program will cost $45.
Women’s Yoga Retreat, 3 p.m. Jan. 24 through noon Jan. 26. Heather Henry leads this weekend retreat to set intentions and fortify feminine energy through gentle yoga and Ayurvedic practices. Cost will be $250 for overnight stay and all meals or $150 for commuters and includes two meals.
Utsaha Yoga, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, starting Jan. 6. This class incorporates strength-based sequencing and exercise bands with instructor Bernice Olson-Pollack. Cost will be $55 for the six-class series.
Golden Yoga, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting Jan. 7 and 9. A chair is used as a prop to offer modifications and balance support during this class with instructor Amber Moesch. Cost will be $55 for the six-class series.
Vinyasa Yoga, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Jan. 8. This yoga class links poses together with smooth sequencing to guide participants toward a sense of calm with instructor Bernice Olson-Pollack. Cost will be $55 for the six-class series.
Qigong, 5:30 to 6:30 Thursdays, starting Jan. 9. This mind-body practice uses breathing, movement and internal focus to reduce stress and improve overall health with instructor Bernice Olson-Pollack. Cost will be $55 for the six-class series. Try this class for free on Jan. 2.
Register online at www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295. The Franciscan Spirituality Center welcomes people of all faith backgrounds and traditions.