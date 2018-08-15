The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., is offering Grief Circles and Divorce Recovery sessions beginning in September.
Grief Circles will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays Sept. 4, 11, 18 and 25. The group is a safe place to share thoughts, feelings and concerns about the loss of a loved one. Registration is due Tuesday.
The eight-week Divorce Recovery program will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays from Sept. 10 through Oct. 29. The program will offer support and a path for healing from divorce, separation or the end of a long-term romantic relationship. Participants will learn practices based in self-compassion to help heal, forgive and form new loving relationships. Registration is due Aug. 27
To register for either program, visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.