Girls ages 9 to 12 are invited to a new four-week series at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St.
Girls Connect meets from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 5-26, and organizers say the class offers a safe and inclusive environment for girls to explore their relationships, school, inspirations and difficulties, as well as other topics relevant to their age.
Trish Johnson, a trauma-informed yoga and mindfulness teacher, will lead the sessions. “Together, they will learn from and grow with one another through yoga, mindfulness practices, art, journaling, games and conversation,” Johnson said.
You have free articles remaining.
Cost to attend is $45 for the four-week series. Funding to make this program possible comes through a grant from the Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse.
Register at www.FSCenter.org or 608-791-5295.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.