The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., offers a new seven-week series and a creative workshop to support people who are grieving.
Grief Circle will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, March 5 through April 16, with facilitators Beth Allen and Jean Pagliaro. This group is for those who are grieving the death of someone they loved. It offers a safe place to share thoughts, feelings and concerns with other people who understand. Cost is $25 for the entire seven-week series. This program is sponsored by the George and Virginia Schneider Family Fund of the La Crosse Community Foundation.
Healing Through Creative Grieving: Creating Art to Inspire, Honor and Remember a Loved One will take place 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 30, with presenters the Rev. Corinne Thul and Char Peterson. Participants will explore feeling of loss and pain as they create a mosaic that embodies and honors the memory of a loved one. Cost is $85, which includes all materials and supplies.
To register, visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.
