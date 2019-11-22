Sarah Hennessey, FSPA, offers meditation as a coping skill to anyone who is experiencing anxiety or depression.
Meditation for Emotional Health meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St. The next session will be Dec. 12. Participants may attend any or all sessions as their schedule permits.
No registration is required, and donations are appreciated.
"Practicing coping skills such as meditation can change the way we interact with the world and with ourselves," Hennessey said.
Each evening will include a meditative practice followed by a brief discussion
