Franciscan Spirituality Center offers meditation via Zoom

In this time of uncertainty, fear and social distancing, the Franciscan Spirituality Center has started developing virtual programming.

In addition to offering resources, prayers and videos via a biweekly e-newsletter, staff members have been connecting participants via video conferencing platforms. The next opportunity is “Meditation for Emotional Health” with Sarah Hennessey, FSPA, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9.

This free session offers meditation as a coping skill to anyone who is experiencing anxiety or depression. All are welcome to join in.

“We will follow our usual format of an introduction to the meditation, a 30-minute guided meditation and then some closing discussion. We look forward to having you join us through Zoom either on your computer or phone," Hennessey said.

Participation is free, but registration is required to get the Zoom access code.

For more information, please visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.