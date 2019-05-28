For many, the word “retirement” implies a withdrawing or retreat from worldly matters or the company of others.
This is nonsense, says Tom Roberts of La Crosse, a retired psychotherapist, author and workshop presenter. “Retirement is the last significant developmental stage in our lives,” he said. “This is the all-important time to shift our priorities and energies from a life of quantity to a life of quality.”
Roberts will lead a half-day retreat for men who have recently retired or are considering retirement. "When Retirement Comes: Renegotiating Our Purpose" will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 15, at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St. Participants will explore some of the reservations regarding retirement and consider “a new story that honors this opportunity” in their lives, Roberts said.
Cost is $45, and advance registration is required; call 608-791-5295 or visit www.FSCenter.org.
