The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., will host a half-day retreat from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 15.
Tom Roberts, a retired psychotherapist, author and workshop presenter will lead the program and invites all men who have recently retired or are considering retirement.
Participants will explore some of the reservations they may have regarding retirement, discuss the shift of priorities, and consider the new opportunities presented in their lives.
The cost is $45 per person, and advance registration is required. To register or for information, call 608-791-5295 or visit www.FSCenter.org.
