Caregiving is an incredibly challenging role. Oftentimes, caregivers find that they are stressed, fatigued and burned out.

The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., will offer a weekend retreat focused on holistic self-care and ways to build resiliency in the midst of caregiving Oct. 11-12.

Paul Kisho Stern and Trish Johnson of Manitou Center in Winona, Minnesota, will present “Mindful Self-Care for the Caregiver.” The retreat starts at 7 p.m. Friday and continues until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Over the course of the weekend, participants will be introduced to self-care practices that include mindfulness meditation, qi gong and yoga, as well as being invited to form their own plan of self-care.

Cost is $150, which includes overnight stay and two meals, or $115 for commuters, which includes Saturday lunch. Register at www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.

