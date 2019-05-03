The Franciscan Spirituality Center is accepting applications to its nine-month retreat Finding God in All Things: The Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius in Daily Life.
This innovative experience, open to men and women of all faith backgrounds, includes a spiritual “toolbox” of practices that are designed to help participants discern the fingerprints of God in their daily lives. The program includes monthly gatherings, meetings with a trained spiritual director and daily emails that foster a commitment to prayer and reflection.
The program begins in September 2019 and continues until May 2020.
Together, in a safe and welcoming community, participants will explore questions such as “Where is God in my life?” “Who am I?” and “Why doesn’t my life make more sense?”
Prayer, meditation, contemplative dialogue, Lectio Divina, gospel contemplation, the Examen and discernment will be introduced and practiced.
“We first offered Finding God in All Things in 2017 because we saw the need for a program for those who want to know the Sacred in their everyday life experiences and who want to develop spiritual practices to do so. It was so well received that we've decided to offer it every other year, alternating with our Spiritual Direction Preparation Program," said Deb Hansen, FSC spiritual director and Finding God in All Things coordinator.
Past participants have described the program as “a rich, loving, transformative program” that has “reawakened my spiritual life through the conversations, activities and compassionate listening.”
St. Ignatius of Loyola, the 16th century Spanish theologian who founded the Jesuits, composed his spiritual exercises to help those on religious retreats discern the will of God in their lives. The FSC has adapted these methods of prayer and discernment to fit within busy individuals’ lifestyles and work commitments.
The opening session will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St.
Monthly Saturday gatherings will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Dec. 14, 2019; Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 21 and April 18, 2020. The closing session will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 16.
Cost is $450, which includes program and lunch each session. Additionally, spiritual direction costs $50-$70 per month. Confidential financial assistance is available if cost is a barrier to attending. Please visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295 for more information.
