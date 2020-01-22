Franciscan Spirituality Center offers self-care day for health-care workers

Franciscan Spirituality Center will offer a day of self-care, support and renewal for all physicians, nurses, medical personnel, veterinarians, chaplains, social workers, therapists and counselors.

It goes by many names, but burnout, secondary trauma and compassion fatigue are real for health care workers.

Jeannette Spilde, M.D., and Jean Pagliaro will present “Healing the Healer: A Retreat for Health-Care Workers” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St.

Cost is $65, which includes lunch.

Enjoy the compassionate and relaxing space of retreat, learn ways to release your experiences and dedicate time to refill your physical, emotional and spiritual buckets.

Activities will include large- and small-group discussion, time for meditation or prayer, and options for journaling or other forms of self-reflection.

To register, call 608-791-5295 or visit www.FSCenter.org.

