The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., La Crosse, presents a new four-week series, "Wisdom of Years."
Do we see aging as a gift? What is the wisdom that we now hold? Beginning with a brief introduction of each week’s theme, you will be drawn into identifying and celebrating your life’s journey. Gathering times will provide opportunities for a guided reflection and informal, small-group sharing. Themes include:
- How do I want to be remembered?
- Aging and spirituality
- Regrets/seeking or granting forgiveness
- Gratitude
Participants meet from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 9, 16, 23, 30. Presenters are Rose Elsbernd, FSPA, and Katherine Krage. Both are trained spiritual directors.
A donation of $40 is suggested for entire four-week series
Register at www.FSCenter.org or 608-791-5295.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.