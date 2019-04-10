The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., will present what just what might be the world’s first Aging Café from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4.
The event is free, but registration is required; call 608-791-5295 or visit www.FSCenter.org.
Inspired by the Death Café movement, this Aging Café is an opportunity for community members of all ages to gather together to explore the subject of aging.
Facilitators include Erica G. Srinivasan and Ellen Rozek, who teach gerontology courses at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and Dr. Jackie Yaeger, local palliative care physician and death doula.
They seek to have open-ended conversations that normalize the aging process and allow people to explore various topics related to aging, such as quality of life, hopes and fears as we age, activism, caregiving, spirituality and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.