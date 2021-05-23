Franciscan Spirituality Center presents virtual trauma-informed conference for faith communities

The Franciscan Spirituality Center will present a virtual conference designed to equip faith leaders with resources and training to foster trauma-informed care, wholeness and healing, both individually and collectively.
“Together on Our Way: Becoming Trauma-Informed Faith Communities” kicks off with a keynote talk on June 1 and includes free training on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and five separate tracks offered through June 17.
This is a unique opportunity to learn from local individuals and organizations who have already implemented trauma-informed care into their practices. Sessions will provide insights into the following aspects of trauma-informed care:
- Safety: Creating spaces and communicating in ways that ensure safety and hospitality.
- Emotional regulation: Providing tools and techniques to help individuals and groups de-escalate when meetings, events or life situations become traumatic, intense or overwhelming.
- Connection: Cultivating ways for people to connect to one another and the community through empathy, listening and building trust.
Other sessions will be experiential and will provide material and resources for trauma-informed preaching, liturgy and self-care for clergy and faith leaders who experience burnout or secondary trauma.
“We each experience adverse events differently,” program coordinator Jean Pagliaro said. “When an event overwhelms a person so much that coping is not possible, it becomes traumatic and oftentimes people experience guilt, shame and an inability to trust or reach out for help. People frequently seek out a faith community to find hope, peace or healing.”
The conference is open to people of all faith traditions and backgrounds.
The Rev. Dr. Frederick Jerome Streets will present the keynote talk, “There Is a Balm: Faith Communities, Trauma and Their Call to Respond,” from 6-7:30 p.m. June 1 via Zoom videoconferencing.
Streets is a member of the founding faculty of the Harvard Program in Refugee Trauma, chaplain-in-residence at the annual Samuel De Witt Proctor Institute for Child Advocacy Ministry of the Children’s Defense Fund and senior pastor of the historic Dixwell Avenue Congregational United Church of Christ in New Haven, Connecticut.
- Track 1: “Walking With Youth” takes place from 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 3. Topics include cultivating safe spaces, grief, creating meaningful connections and emotional regulation skills. Presenters include Jean Pagliaro, Dr. Jennifer Kleven, Trish Johnson, Nathaniel Coleman and Greg Lovell.
- Track 2: “Walking with Adults” takes place from 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 8. Topics include practicing empathy, accompanying others in times of crisis and trauma, self-care and recovery. Presenters include Jackie Richter; Marcia Baumert, FSPA; Steve Spilde, Deb Hansen and Deb Murray.
- Track 3: “Walking With Our Congregations” takes place from 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 10. Topics include trauma-informed preaching, rituals and worship, and what has happened to you vs. what’s wrong with you. Presenters include Roxanna Foster, the Rev. Leah Rosso, the Rev. Alison Hendley and Amanda Hodge.
- Track 4: “Walking With Staff/Personnel” takes place from 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 15. Topics include becoming a trauma-informed supervisor, emotionally safe environments, meaningful connections and authentic staff relationships. Presenters include Stacy Shapiro, Cathy Anthofer-Fialon, Dr. Gregory Williams, Jen Schlegel and Sarah Johnson.
- Track 5: “Walking With the Community: Local Organizations That Are Making Change Together” takes place from 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 17. Topics includes Safe Families for Children, Better Together, La Crosse Area Mentorship Program and Hope For The Day/Sip of Hope, which is focused on suicide prevention and mental health education. Presenters include Sarah Hennessey, FSPA; Tracy Trussoni, Lila Barlow, Lacie Ketelhut, the Rev. Dave Konkol, Liz Arnold, Allison Herman and Matt Fuchs.
Cost for each track is $35, which includes the keynote. More details and registration are available at www.FSCenter.org. A 20% discount for groups of five or more per organization is available by calling 608-791-5295.
The La Crosse Community Foundation has provided financial support for this conference.