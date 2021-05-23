Franciscan Spirituality Center presents virtual trauma-informed conference for faith communities

The Franciscan Spirituality Center will present a virtual conference designed to equip faith leaders with resources and training to foster trauma-informed care, wholeness and healing, both individually and collectively.

“Together on Our Way: Becoming Trauma-Informed Faith Communities” kicks off with a keynote talk on June 1 and includes free training on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and five separate tracks offered through June 17.

This is a unique opportunity to learn from local individuals and organizations who have already implemented trauma-informed care into their practices. Sessions will provide insights into the following aspects of trauma-informed care:

Safety: Creating spaces and communicating in ways that ensure safety and hospitality.

Emotional regulation: Providing tools and techniques to help individuals and groups de-escalate when meetings, events or life situations become traumatic, intense or overwhelming.

Connection: Cultivating ways for people to connect to one another and the community through empathy, listening and building trust.

Other sessions will be experiential and will provide material and resources for trauma-informed preaching, liturgy and self-care for clergy and faith leaders who experience burnout or secondary trauma.