Pope Francis says that Jesus is the face of the mercy of God. What does mercy look like in our world today? How do we extend mercy to others and ourselves?
Dianne Bergant will lead a weekend retreat to explore these questions Feb. 22-23 at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St.
“The Face of the Mercy of God,” open to men and women of all faith traditions, will start at 7 p.m. Friday and continue until 4 p.m. Saturday. Bergant, who is a professor of biblical studies at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, will examine several biblical passages from both the Old and New Testament that describe the mercy of God, the mercy of Jesus and our own responsibility to be merciful.
Cost is $165, which includes overnight stay and all meals; or $115 for commuters (includes lunch on Saturday). Register at www.FSCenter.org or 608-791-5295.
