The Japanese art of Kintsugi takes broken pottery and repairs the cracks with gold. These restored bowls, formerly considered worthless, become treasured items of great worth and beauty.
A new retreat at the Franciscan Spirituality Center will use this art as a symbol of the spiritual life. “Japanese Bowls: Embracing Our Imperfections With Grace and Courage” will take Jan. 4-5, 7 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday.
“Our wounds and failures can easily harden into shame and regret. Yet, if we look at our lives through the eyes of grace and compassion, our painful experiences can be transformed into great sources of inspiration, beauty and wisdom,” said FSC associate director Steve Spilde, who will co-facilitate the retreat with FSC spiritual director Deb Hansen.
This retreat is open to men and women, and will draw on the wisdom of author and research professor Brené Brown. Participants can expect a mixture of creative expression, presentation, individual reflection and small-group processing.
Cost is $145 for overnight retreat and all meals, or $95 for commuters (includes lunch on Saturday). Registration deadline is Dec. 28; please call 608-791-5295 or visit www.FSCenter.org.
