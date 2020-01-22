Franciscan Spirituality Center series explores personality styles

Are you motivated by a desire to “do the right thing” or to feel loved and appreciated, or maybe to be seen as successful?

The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., will offer a six-week series starting in February to explore the nine core personality styles of the Enneagram, a spiritual tool that can be used for greater self-awareness, better communication skills and improved relationships.

FSC staff members Audrey Lucier and Steve Spilde will facilitate Introduction to the Enneagram from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 13, through March 19.

This introductory series, which is ideal for people new to the Enneagram or those wanting a refresher, will explain the gifts and challenges of each personality style, how to grow beyond one’s default way of doing things and how to better understand people with other styles.

Cost is $150, which includes an online assessment. Register at www.FSCenter.org or 608-791-5295.

