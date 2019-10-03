The Franciscan Spirituality Center will offer a weekend retreat focusing on caregivers' self-care, to run 7 p.m. Oct. 11 through 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Center, 920 Market St.
Paul Kisho Stern and Trish Johnson of Manitou Center in Winona will present "Mindful Self-Care for the Caregiver," introduce participants to self-care practices including mindfulness meditation, qi gong and yoga, as well as invite attendees to form their own plan of self-care.
Cost for the overnight stay and two meals will be $150, or commuters can pay $115 and still receive a Saturday lunch. Registration can be filled out at FSCenter.org or by calling 608-791-5295.
