The holiday season can be especially challenging for those who are experiencing grief.
The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., will offer a six-week grief support circle called “Coping With Grief During the Holidays” from 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays, starting Dec. 1 and continuing until Jan. 5.
The group is open to anyone who is grieving the death of a loved one and is looking for extra support this season. FSC program coordinator Jean Pagliaro will facilitate the sessions.

“This is a welcoming place to share your thoughts, feelings and concerns about what is happening to you,” Pagliaro said. “Sometimes friends and family, although well-intentioned, may not understand the meaning of your loss and the depth of your pain. The support of others on the same journey can provide a great deal of comfort and healing.”
Registration is required; visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295. Cost is $25 for the six-week series, and confidential financial assistance is available.
This program is sponsored by the George and Virginia Schneider Family Fund of the La Crosse Community Foundation.
