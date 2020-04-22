Franciscan Spirituality Center to offer health care worker support meeting

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Franciscan Spirituality Center will host a free, one-hour support meeting via Zoom conferencing from 7 to 8 p.m. April 23 and 30, May 7, 14, 21 and 28 in an effort to extend support, care and appreciation to all health-care workers.

Local physician Jeannette Spilde will facilitate the gathering, which will be structured to encourage both introspection and conversation. To register for the class, visit www.FSCenter.org or by phone at 608-791-5295.

Anyone in need of one-on-one, non-judgmental and compassionate listening may also consider an appointment with staff spiritual directors. The first session is free and can be reserved by calling 608-791-5295.

