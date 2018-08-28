The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., will offer a new, free bi-weekly meditation group starting Thursday, Sept. 6.
Meditation for Emotional Health will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Additional dates are Sept. 20, Oct. 4 and Oct. 18. People are welcome to attend any or all sessions as their schedule permits.
Laura Mausolf of Holmen will facilitate and offer meditation as a coping skill for those experiencing anxiety or depression. Each evening will include a brief discussion time followed by a meditative practice.
No registration is necessary. Freewill offerings are appreciated.
