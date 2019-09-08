Steve Spilde will host a series of programs based around Brené Brown's "Daring Way" of living beginning every Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. starting Sept. 16.
A second program will begin meeting Oct. 4 and 5, and both will meet at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St.
The first program, "Daring Companions," will be a nine-month series aimed toward personal growth, co-facilitated by Spilde and FSC spiritual director Deb Hansen. The entire program will cost $180, with a goal to experience empathy and mutual support.
The second program, "Daring Greatly: A Group Experience," will run for five months to explore Brown's ideals of courage, vulnerability, shame and empathy. The program will cost $300 and include three weekend workshops, weekly support and overnight accommodations for an additional fee.
Gatherings will be held on Oct. 4 and 5, Dec. 6 and 7 and Jan. 31 through Feb. 1 at the Spirituality Center.
For more information or to register, call 608-791-5295 or visit FSCenter.org.
